The mother of a seven-year-old girl was left with the difficult task of identifying her body at the morgue. The girl, whose name is known to the Daily Voice, was one of three children who tragically died in an accident that took place on Monday along the R27.

According to the meisie’s auntie she was returning home from holiday with her uncle, cousin and friends when the accident occurred on the misty road. SAPS preliminary investigations has revealed that a 52-year-old woman driving a Kia Cerato collided with the rear of a Golf containing the child, her Uncle Denzil, 42, her cousin, 13, a woman identified only as Maureen, 55, and a 10-year-old boy. SERIOUS: Emergency services out in force at the two-car crash. Both vehicles were en route from Saldanha towards Cape Town.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie explained that Langebaan police opened a culpable homicide docket for further investigation following the fatal motor vehicle collision. The drivers of both cars were the only ones to survive the crash. Pojie said their condition is unknown.

DOCKET: SAPS’ Malcolm Pojie. A family member of the little girl said she left on holiday on January 6. “This whole situation is just heart-breaking,” the family member explained. “We won’t know exactly what happened but Denzil had informed the family that the fog was extremely thick and he put on his hazards, but that a car with a woman driving had driven into them.”

The relative said Denzil, who is the father of the cousin, turned around to check on the kids after he noticed that it was too quiet. “He struggled to get his seat belt loose, and later realised that smoke was coming from the car. “Eventually people stopped to help them, but it was already too late.

“Denzil really tried hard to get them out of the car. He was admitted for smoke inhalation,” the relative added. The car later caught alight and burnt out. The family member said it left a huge void in the hearts of the family, who at the time of print, were still at the morgue.

“She was supposed to start Grade 2 this year. “She was so excited about school because she did so well. “Already we miss her free, vibrant and warm soul,” the relative said.