Tears flowed in Hanover Park on Wednesday as a five-year-old boy who died in a suspected electrocution caused by a faulty light pole was laid to rest. The hartseer father of klein Moegamat Jardien says the family has been left traumatised after the child collapsed in Greenturf Road on Monday, but says the details of what occurred are still unclear.

“The poles have been a problem for a long time because of the cable theft,” Marjaan, 42, told the Daily Voice. PROBLEM: Dad Marjaan says he welded the pole closed. Picture: Leon Knipe “We have reported it over and over but the City did not come out. “On Monday, I found him flou by the pole and we are unsure whether he touched the wires or ran and fell.

“The pole is concrete but there is a metal plate that could have had live current. I rushed him to the hospital where they said he passed on.” The grieving father says after hearing that his son died, he decided to weld closed the pole outside the family home himself. “I have other children and I was worried so I welded it up myself. The City’s people came after the incident and I told them I don’t want to talk,” Marjaan said.

“The police also came to ask questions and I told them what I know. We do not know for sure if it was an electrocution because we are waiting for the report from the hospital. PROBLEM: Dad Marjaan says he welded the pole closed. Picture: Leon Knipe “As a father, my main concern was burying my child. We are very traumatised by this. “I am going to miss my son. He was a good child and was going to start crèche soon.”

Little Moegamat was laid to rest at Pooke Road Cemetery on Wednesday. City spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo confirmed teams have been on site, but could not locate the freshly welded pole. “We offer our sincere condolences to the family,” Tyhalibongo added.

“Upon inspection, teams have not been able to locate the vandalised infrastructure that could have caused this, as pointed out by members of the community. “At the site pointed out by members of the public where the electrocution is alleged to have happened, an electrocution was not possible, nor any evidence found at the particular infrastructure. “The streetlight cover was intact, the wire insulation was intact and there was no supply to the streetlight. Investigations continue to get to the facts of the matter.”