A Maitland family have been rocked by the death of a 41-year-old relative who was shot and killed in an informal settlement near his home on Thursday afternoon.

Family members of Abu Bakr Joubyar say he was visiting a friend in the kampie opposite Koeberg Primary School in Royal Road when two men stormed into the hokkie just before Thuhr at 1pm and fired multiple shots at his head.

“I was at home and preparing to pray when there was a knock on the door,” said a family member of Abu Bakr.

“When I opened the door, there was somebody I knew from the area who was in tears who told me Abu Bakr had just been killed. I was so shocked because I could not think of anybody who would want to hurt him.”

The woman said when she arrived at the scene close to the block of flats at Royal Maitland One where she lives, she was allowed to enter by the police to identify the body.

“When I came in, I saw Abu Bakr lying near one of the rooms and there was blood coming out of his head.

“The aunty who lives there said Abu Bakr came to visit her because he would regularly come and give food to the people here.

“She said she went to the back and just heard people bursting through the doors.

“Abu Bakr apparently stood up to ask them what was happening and then they shot him in the back of his head before they ran away again.”

Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut confirmed the shooting took place and said a murder investigation has been opened while no arrests have been made yet.

