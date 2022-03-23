A Mitchells Plain woman says she lives in fear for her family who are living in a Nutec house that is falling apart.

Tamsyn Pretorius says she purchased the house from Parow-based company Pro Solutions in June last year.

“I bought the Nutec house to put up in the yard of my mother’s house in Portlands for my sister and her five children. From that time I have been paying R2 311 every month but all of that money is just being wasted because the house is falling apart.

“When you close the doors then the plastering falls off, there is no running water and if you use any appliance then you shock because of an earth leakage.”

Tamsyn, 30, says Pro Solutions is ignoring her pleas for help even after she sent a cancellation letter in February.

DANGER: Earth leakage causing mense to shock. Picture supplied

When the Daily Voice spoke to Pro Solutions co-owner Byron January, he blamed their private contractors.

“The company makes use of private contractors to do the work and the problem there is when they come out then the customer speaks to them to arrange for work that is not on the invoice,” he explains.

“An example of this is the issue regarding the electricity, which was not part of the original agreement. So when the contractor does a bad job then they come running to us but it’s not on the invoice.”

But Tamsyn says she is paying Pro Solutions, “so they must sort it out”.

January said he would get in touch with Tamsyn: “At the end of the day, we want to make the customer happy, so I am willing to fetch the house, put the family up for a few days and bring it to our offices to fix the issues ourselves just so that we can move on from this issue.”

