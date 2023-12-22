Family of a tenant received an eviction letter just hours after she passed away. On Monday, Medina Dawood, 63, who had lived in Daisy Court, Gatesville for the past 37 years passed away.

Her family says hours later, the Western Cape Department of Human Settlements slapped them with an eviction notice, instructing them to leave the apartment and hand over the keys. Medina’s brother, who asked not be named, says he is disgusted by the department’s “callous” move. He says: “The letter was delivered on the day of the janaazah, which I felt was completely insensitive.

“I’m disgusted at the request to hand over keys while my sister’s belongings are still inside the flat. This is clearly unconstitutional.” He says their younger sister, who had been living with Medina, now has nowhere to go. The eviction notice seen by the Daily Voice states that the keys should be handed over to an inspector and an arrangement will be made in the new year to empty the unit. The brother says: “When I called the number on the letterhead, there was no response. This whole thing looks like a scam.”

NOT ON: Family of a Gatesville tenant received an eviction letter on the day of her janazah However, spokesperson for the Human Settlements MEC Tertuis Simmers, Ntobeko Mbingeleli, says there is no scam and that Medina had never applied for any other occupant to reside with her in the unit. Mbingeleli says: “The policy of the department dictates that succession of tenancy can only pass to a surviving spouse. In this case, and according to our knowledge, Ms Dawood was alone in occupation at the time of passing away.” He says to prevent squatting, the department acts quickly to regain possession of state property.