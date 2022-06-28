The parents and brother of three siblings who tragically passed away in a fire at their home on Youth Day were given a new home after they’d been sleeping under a tree for a week. Mom Rentia September could not stop crying on Saturday when she was blessed with a two-room structure in Petersen Street, Wallacedene, by the Bloekombos Taxi Association.

The shocked mom received counselling at the Kraaifontein Police Station after learning that her three youngest children – Tyron, 12, Keagan, eight, and Joslyn, four – were tragically wiped out in the fire. TRAGEDY: 3 kids die in fire Their big brother Jodie, 17, who tried to save them was treated for burn wounds. The children were at home that morning while their parents were looking for food.

More on this [PICS] 3 siblings die in fire: Only big brother survives blaze that destroys three hokkies while parents go out to skarrel

A hartseer Rentia tells the Daily Voice: “I cry for my children every day. I am trying to cope but I just can’t believe that we lost our three children. I miss them so much.” Rentia says it was a big surprise when the taxi association along with Reverend Makhosini Maci of the Anglican Church arrived with their new home. Reverend Maci says: “For days this family slept under a tree in front of their home that was destroyed.

“No one came to assist them. We thank the Bloekombos Taxi Association for their help.” The family also received a R500 grocery voucher from Checkers, but they need clothing, toiletries and household items. Rentia says they now have to raise R4000 for DNA tests for the bodies to be released.