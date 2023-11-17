The family of slain Strand mother Nadia Lotz say they are in the dark regarding the progress of the case. Nadia, 32, was brutally murdered, allegedly by her boyfriend of 14 years, Charles Appolis, in March.

She was stabbed in the neck and her throat slit. The couple was driving in a car with a friend when Appolis, who was in the backseat, leaned forward and slit the mother of three’s throat. MURDERED: Mother of three Nadia Lotz, 32. Picture supplied He is now facing charges of murder in the Strand Magistrates’ Court, however, the Lotz family and community members are growing frustrated as the case keeps getting rolled over.

Hendrik Lotz, Nadia’s uncle, says: “We don’t have any knowledge of the case. “Every time we come here, we just hear that the case has been postponed. “But we don’t know for what reason, we just get a new court date.”

Appolis abandoned his bail plea and has been in custody since March. ACCUSED: Charles Appolis still in custody. Picture supplied He was expected to appear in court on Wednesday, but the matter was postponed to December 13, as there has been a diphtheria outbreak at Pollsmoor Prison and bandiete are now allowed to leave until the outbreak has been contained. Hendrik tells the Daily Voice: “There is no indication when the case will start. We want to be there because we want to be involved in the case.”

The Lotz family travels more than 90 kilometres from Malmesbury to Strand to attend court. Lotz’s case is being closely followed by the civil rights organisation, Action Society, whose spokesperson Kaylynn Palm agreed with the family and said: “Nadia Lotz was not just a number. “She was a loving mother, sister, daughter and friend.