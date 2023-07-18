A family from Manenberg has been living in their lounge for four months after a fire ravaged their huis. Janap Taylor, 47, said the two top rooms and roof were severely damaged when a fire started in their home in Jensen Crescent in March, due to an electrical fault.

“My children’s room caught alight due to a plug that exploded, the whole top of the house started burning and destroyed my room as well,” she explained. She lost the majority of her possessions in the blaze, and was forced to transform the lounge into a bedroom for herself as well as her three children and granddaughter. “We don’t have anywhere else to go. It’s horrible, it’s cold, uncomfortable and it’s wet as the water also comes through.”

DAMAGED: Janap’s house in Manenberg Only the plugs are working, and the house’s lights are out of order. The family also only has access to the lower level of the house where they use the toilet and kitchen. Janap claimed that the City of Cape Town is yet to help them. “Belinda Taal from the City was here and said they will do the house over, but she never returned. She said that I should submit documents, which I did, but I have never heard from her again,” she said.