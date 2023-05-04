An Elsies River family, who lost everything during a house fire on March 3, claims they had to stay in the gutted house as they had nowhere else to go. Angelique Kayster said she has been staying in the house with her sick mom and two children and has been waiting on the City of Cape Town to come and repair the house.

“Nothing has been done yet, the roof is open and leaks, when it rains it is soaking wet. Here is no electric, no windows, no doors and the walls are gutted because of the fire so everything needs to be replaced.” A family residing in Elsies River who lost everything during a house fire. Picture supplied “I have been up and down to the council office but niks I am unaware of what is going on. “My mom is a 75-year-old pensioner who can’t walk or talk and I have two school-going kids. I had to leave work because I needed to take care of my mom.

“After the house burned we had to stay in these conditions because we had nowhere else to go.” “It was load shedding and we lit a few candles so one of the candles fell over, I was at work at the time, so apparently my kids was sleeping and my mom fell asleep so I am unsure how the candle fell.” When Daily Voice reached out to the City of Cape Town, they said: “The City of Cape Town’s Public Housing Department carries out required assessments including the processing of an insurance claim for all City fire damaged properties before carrying out repairs.”