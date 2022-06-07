A Kuils River family is once again feeding their community for winter, while they will also be handing out warm clothes and blankets for those in need. Since 2015, Isanda Magwentshu and her family have been feeding members of their community under the banner of their non-profit organisation, Meal-A-Day.

“The plan is to feed people living near the Kuils River police station and by the train lines. We are also going to feed people living on Van Riebeeck Road which is the main road in the area,” she says. “There are close to 300 people living there and we plan to feed them supper three days a week. HELP: Warm food for the needy “We will also be hosting a blanket and clothes drive where people can donate some warm clothing or stuff to keep people snug when they sleep.”

Last August, Isanda and her family were featured in the Daily Voice and the Summerville mother said the story gave them a major boost. “From the last article, we got a really good response from the public and we were able to help a lot of people. “So many people got in touch with us and donated things like tinned foods, blankets and clothes.