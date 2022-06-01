A Kleinvlei family has been left without a home after a fire ripped through their Wendy house on Monday night. Clint Barends, 38, said he and his family lost their home in Strawberry Road after 6pm, however, they do not know how the blaze started.

“We were coming home when we saw people standing near our house and then we just saw the smoke. “I do not know how I only saw the smoke afterwards because it was quite big but when we came closer, I got a skrik to see it was our place that was on fire,” he says. “Luckily none of us was at home because we have small children living there and only our stuff was destroyed.”

When the Daily Voice visited the scene, only rubble remained while we were denied access to the property by the homeowner. “I do not know why they (landlords) think we did something to the house because none of us was at home at that time, my family stays close by and my two children were with them, so after me and my partner fetched them from work, we were walking back when we saw the fire,” says Clint. “The one thing I can say is a big thank you to the people around here because they ran with buckets of water and sand to put the fire out.