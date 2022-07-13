An Elsies River family is spending their nights searching and praying for the safe return of their beloved 64-year-old uncle who went missing from their Clark Estate home on July 4. Stephanie Adonis said her uncle, William Budgie Adonis left their home to draw his pension.

“He walked to the Shoprite which is 10 minutes away,” she says. “When he did not come back immediately, we thought he was maybe sitting by the Tote, to play horses, but the later it got, the more worried we became. “His phone goes straight to voicemail.”

Stephanie says the family has spent hours searching for Budgie. MISSING: William Budgie Adonis, 64. Picture supplied “Every night we go out and look for him while the community also comes out to help. “We have been to all the hospitals in our area and even one in Langa but there is no sign of him. We also went to the morgues but that also led to nothing.