An Elsies River family is spending their nights searching and praying for the safe return of their beloved 64-year-old uncle who went missing from their Clark Estate home on July 4.
Stephanie Adonis said her uncle, William Budgie Adonis left their home to draw his pension.
“He walked to the Shoprite which is 10 minutes away,” she says.
“When he did not come back immediately, we thought he was maybe sitting by the Tote, to play horses, but the later it got, the more worried we became.
“His phone goes straight to voicemail.”
Stephanie says the family has spent hours searching for Budgie.
“Every night we go out and look for him while the community also comes out to help.
“We have been to all the hospitals in our area and even one in Langa but there is no sign of him. We also went to the morgues but that also led to nothing.
“The day he disappeared, we went to the tote and they said he was there earlier in the day but he left so everybody thought he was going home.”
Budgie was last seen wearing a grey Nike top, black chinos, takkies and a scarf around his head.
Anyone who has information on his whereabouts can call Western Cape Missing Persons Unit on 071 639 8344.