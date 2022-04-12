A family from Atlantis need help finding their relative who has disappeared.

Michael Atson, 32, from Avondale is being sought after he left the house on Sunday, April 3, and was never seen again.

His family is extremely concerned for his health as he is a type 1 diabetic and also suffers from depression

His niece Samantha says they’ve been searching non-stop.

“He left the house on that Sunday between 1.30pm and 2.30pm. My mother and I were having a discussion and he just walked out.

“Michael also suffers from depression due to his diabetes diagnosis.

“He left the house without his phone. The longer he is away, the more our fears grow,” she told IOL.

GONE: Michael Atson of Atlantis

Michael, who is dependent on insulin three times a day, went into a deep depression after his diagnosis as his whole lifestyle had to change due to the illness.

Samantha says he has to eat regularly and take his meds.

“The longest he has been without insulin is two days when the hospital did not have stock.

“We have been looking for him every day but our funds are depleted and petrol is expensive.

“His mother has taken the bus to Table View to search for him there as he may have been spotted in the area,” Samantha said.

The family said they have refrained from using their personal numbers for people to contact as they have been getting fake leads with one person going as far as to video call them while playing with his genitalia.

If you have seen Michael or know of his whereabouts, contact your nearest police station or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

[email protected]