A New Horizons family accused of smokkeling car parts are expected to make their first appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court today. The family of five were busted when cops raided their two homes after a tip-off that the parts were stolen.

Grassy Park station commander Dawood Laing says cops also confiscated R30 000 in cash. He says officers executed the search warrant on Monday morning and arrested four men and a woman. “We received info that there were a whole lot of car parts at a property in Dannequin Road in New Horizons and obtained a search warrant,” says Laing.

“We arrived there on Monday morning and went to the house where officers found all sorts of parts. “When questioned it was found that the family not only had no paperwork for these parts, but there was a second stash at another property in the same house owned by a relative.” LOOK WHAT WE HAVE HERE: All sorts of parts were found He says cops raided the second house and arrested another relative.

“Through extensive questioning we were told by the family that they buy the parts and they claim to be mechanics,” explains Laing. “But they had no paperwork to prove that such a business exists or that they bought the parts legitimately, as most of it is not new parts,” he adds. “The four males and one female were arrested for being in possession of stolen goods and will appear in Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.