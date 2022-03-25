A Manenberg family is appealing for help in finding their 72-year-old relative who vanished three weeks ago.

Jacobus Floors was last seen at his home in Letaba Road in Manenberg on 4 March and it is unknown what he was wearing.

His sister Najwa Allard, 60, says: “Jacobus is unmarried and doesn’t have children.

“He lives in a Wendy house at the back of my house and does not work.

“On Saturday, 4 March, I was sleeping in my house and the children say they saw him go to the back but cannot remember seeing him leaving.

“Later in the day we realised he was not there but did not worry because sometimes he takes walks but never goes too far, and then always comes home.”

She says when he failed to return home, they became worried and started looking for him.

“He suffers from memory loss at times due to his age. I am scared that he is somewhere and can’t remember how to get back home.”

Police spokesperson, Wesley Twigg, says a missing person’s file was opened at Manenberg SAPS.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call Sergeant Natasha Landers on 082 469 7628.

[email protected]