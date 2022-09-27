The blaze happened in Woodwind Circle on Sunday night. The mense managed to escape but two, including a pregnant vrou, were treated for smoke inhalation.

Noleen Pegram, 56, said: “There is a wire that is hanging loose by the pole close to the bungalow that burnt, the council was busy fixing it and then it was load shedding.

“The electricity went on around 8pm, then there was a spark that then blew up to big flames. The separate entrance structures burned down; it’s a big loss, the fire almost came to my house and people helped me take everything out. By the Grace of God it didn’t.”

She claimed that this was the second time that the pole was faulty: “The council people obviously didn’t do a proper job because people ended up losing their homes because of this.