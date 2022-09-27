Two families lost alles in a fire that destroyed their Steenberg home.
The blaze happened in Woodwind Circle on Sunday night. The mense managed to escape but two, including a pregnant vrou, were treated for smoke inhalation.
Noleen Pegram, 56, said: “There is a wire that is hanging loose by the pole close to the bungalow that burnt, the council was busy fixing it and then it was load shedding.
“The electricity went on around 8pm, then there was a spark that then blew up to big flames. The separate entrance structures burned down; it’s a big loss, the fire almost came to my house and people helped me take everything out. By the Grace of God it didn’t.”
She claimed that this was the second time that the pole was faulty: “The council people obviously didn’t do a proper job because people ended up losing their homes because of this.
“My daughter-in-law is four months pregnant and she lost everything in the fire,” Noleen added.
“She is asthmatic and when the firefighters arrived they had to treat her for smoke inhalation.”
Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for fire and rescue services, confirmed that no one died in the fire: “One person was treated for smoke inhalation and seizures.
“However, when the ambulance arrived, she refused further treatment.”
Noleen has appealed for donations so the two families can rebuild their lives.
“This is terrible, I’m still in great shock, they don’t have money to build their homes.
“I would like the Daily Voice readers to please help the fire victims.”
If anyone can assist or donate anything, please contact Noleen on 0720557480.