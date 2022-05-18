The parents of missing Bishop Lavis baby Kai-isha Meniers had their hopes dashed when police said they had a promising lead but the child turned out to not be their daughter. The two-month-old baby was abducted outside a Shoprite in Bishop Lavis by an unknown woman who disappeared with the child while her mother was inside the supermarket buying groceries for a neighbour.

Speaking to the Cape Argus, the baby’s parents, Francis and Faiek Meniers, said police had followed a lead to Worcester, but the child was not their daughter. The mom of seven says: “It’s been hard, but at the same time we seem to be settling into our usual routine as a family. “We try not to talk so much about Kai-isha to the other kids so they don’t get upset.

“As her mom, I’m still moving about, following up on leads and keeping up to date with the police’s leads in the case.” WANTED: Identikit of the child’s suspected kidnapper Last week, the Bishop Lavis Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit released an identikit of the suspect who they believe is involved in the kidnapping. “Since the identikit was released there have been calls, yes, so I know people are helping us to look, but the picture has not resulted in a big lead yet.

“I think it’s because the picture doesn’t quite look exactly like her, so we’re hoping to get it updated soon. Maybe that will help,” Francis said. Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said the baby was still missing, “however, detectives are following up on all leads.” Meanwhile, community leaders and residents are having awareness campaigns and tracing operations to assist cops.