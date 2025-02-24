CLAIMS that the South Africa's education curriculum with add an extra year at the end of matric was nothing by fake news. The news that was peddled by netizens was that schools would supposedly go up to Grade 13 in 2026.

’n Klompie videos with individuals claiming to have inside knowledge of this looming development went viral. But that dose of untruth was showed up as not having a shred certainty to it? The Basic Education department has rubbished the claim, calling it fake news and urged South Afrcans to be aware that there is always disinformation around online platforms and asked that people exercise caution when consuming news.

The rumour mill said that from 2026, a new grade would be added to the schooling system. TikToker @garfieldzars was one of the individuals peddling the “news” with a dash of humour. He said: "High school no longer ends in Grade 12. It now finishes in Grade 13.

But the Department of Basic Education said in a statement: “Please be wary of fake news! There are no plans to add Grade 13 to the South African schooling system. Official announcements by the Department of Basic Education are published on the DBE's official communication platforms.” It emphasised that South Africans should avoid falling for lies, adding: “With misinformation and disinformation at an all-time high, it is important to tell the difference between legitimate sources of information and those who peddle lies to increase engagement on their pages." @garfieldzar later clarified that he was joking with the post in another video.