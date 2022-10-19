Grassy Park Saps are probing the printing of counterfeit cash after an 11-year-old laaitie was caught selling the fake money at school. Station commander Dawood Laing says cops got a skrik on Monday when the boy was found in possession of Fong Kong R100 bank notes amounting to just over R2 000.

He says the laaitie was caught by a teacher. “On Monday we were called to a primary school in the precinct where the teachers found this 11-year-old boy selling the fake R100 notes,” says Laing. “I sent officers to the school, which I will not name as we are still investigating, and that is when his mother was called in.”

It is not clear for how much he was selling the fake money. Laing says when questioned by cops, the child claimed he found the money under his mother’s pillow and took it. “The boy would not answer questions and claimed he never knew the money was fake,” he adds.

“He told us that he found it under his mother’s pillow after someone arrived at their home the night before and there was some argument between his mother and this person. FUNNY MONEY: Police seized fake R100 notes “Their story does not make sense because why would he sell it if he didn’t know it was fake? But he wouldn’t give any information or tell us how much the notes were going for.” Laing says after admitting the counterfeit cash belonged to her, the 37-year-old mother was arrested.

He says in recent weeks, cops have discovered eight cases where counterfeit cash was used at winkels. “We even have a case where someone went to a well-known drug mert and bought drugs with the fake money. “In one of the raids, we found the drug mert’s girlfriend in possession of the fake notes that was among other money we believe she gathered from selling mandrax.”

COMMANDER: Dawood Laing He warns that using counterfeit money is a serious offence. “We know that someone in Parkwood is printing this fake money and we will find them. “The notes look real but when you touch it you will know it’s fake,” Laing explains.