Western Cape Government Health says it’s been made aware of fake job advertisements being circulated online, especially on social media for Karl Bremer Hospital and Ruyterwacht Community Day Centre.

“Please note that all jobs at our Health facilities will follow the Western Cape Government Health recruitment and selection processes. No money is payable to apply for a job at any government institution or department.

“We encourage applicants to please verify with the facility directly if they have any queries regarding a potential job opportunity,” it said.

People should visit trusted media sites or go to www.westerncape.gov.za/jobs for job opportunities at the Western Cape Government, including healthcare facilities.

[email protected]