A man who claimed to be the chairperson of the Mitchells Plain CPF has been found guilty of animal cruelty. Alan Thorne was slapped with a R6000 fine or 12 months in the mang, after leaving his chained German Shepherd in the vullis without water.

Thorne was also declared unfit to own any animals for two years. Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham says despite several warnings from their inspector, Thorne continued to neglect and mistreat the large hond, leading to them confiscating the uitgeteerde dog. “The SPCA initially received a complaint about a neglected and underweight dog at Thornes’s property on 22 July 2023.

“Despite multiple visits and warnings to the owner, the situation remained unchanged, leading to further legal action and eventually the rescue of the dog.” Thorne, dressed in a CPF jacket, appeared in Mitchells Plain Magistrate court after he was arrested at his home in Highlands Village by the SPCA. In his defence, the 53-year-old father of two stated that he is deeply remorseful for his actions and admitted that what he did was wrong.

During sentencing, the Magistrate emphasised the disturbing nature of Thorne’s neglect, expressing dismay over his disregard for prior warnings and opportunities to surrender the animal to the SPCA. Abraham said the case was a victory for animal welfare and serves as a firm reminder of the legal responsibilities that come with pet ownership. Justin Kumlehn of the Western Cape Provincial Community Police Board, clarified that Thorne is not the Mitchells Plain CPF chairperson, while the real chair, Norman Jantjies, slammed Thorne’s actions.