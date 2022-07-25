A man was nabbed on Sunday morning for allegedly using counterfeit money to fill up his car.
Magma Security said the suspect had allegedly used the fake kroon to pay for fuel at a garage in Pietermaritzburg last Tuesday.
The suspect was driving a white Toyota and paid R550 for petrol in R100 notes.
A Magma investigation team began looking for the vehicle and on Sunday noticed it parked at a garage at Armitage Road.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said that a case of theft is being investigated.