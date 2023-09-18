As South Africa stands behind the Springboks for the Rugby World Cup, opportunistic criminals got too much gees and decided to cash in on some rugby action. Police in Cape Town uncovered fake Springbok jerseys at a business premises in Brackenfell on Thursday, reported IOL.

SAPS spokesperson FC van Wyk said members attached to the Western Cape Commercial Crimes Unit followed up on information received about a premises being used in Brackenfell to counterfeit goods. COUNTERFEIT: Clamp down innie Brackenfell. He said the unit prepared an application for a search warrant of the premises which was presented to the senior public prosecutor and was ultimately approved by a magistrate for execution. “On Thursday, September 14, 2023, the police members executed the search warrant when they entered a local business premises in Fourie Street, Brackenfell.