Veteran drag diva Sandra Lentor, aka Sandy Dee, from Hanover Park is back with her Fairy Godmother Princess Project, where she helps underprivileged Grade 12 girls look like royalty for their matric balls. She has also extended the project to include brides.

Sandra, 64, is the oldest drag queen in Cape Town, and started doing drag at the age of 12 years old. She started her project seven years ago and has been lending her dresses free of charge. DAZZLE: Dresses for balls and weddings However, she does accept donations for her annual Christmas lunch for pensioners, which this year takes place on November 28.

“I have 55 wedding dresses [to hire out] and all the money [donated] goes towards my seniors because I do not get any funding from anyone,” she explained. “This initiative started when I was sitting in a house where a girl cried and did not want to attend her matric ball because she did not have a dress and they were poor. I borrowed a ball gown from one of the drag queens and sorted her out.” She added: “I believe this is what God wants me to do. I am catering to 100 people for the Christmas lunch because our seniors deserve to be taken care of as some of them take care of their grandchildren as well.