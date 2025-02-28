THE African National Congress (ANC) has accused the Western Cape government of targeting poor and rural communities with teacher cuts. This statement was made by Muhammad Khalid Sayed, an ANC Member of Parliament, during a march to Premier Alan Winde’s office on Wednesday afternoon, ahead of Winde’s first State of the Province Address (SOPA) in Beaufort West.

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) announced in August last year its plan to cut approximately 2 400 teachers from its payroll, which came into effect at the start of the year. According to the WCED, the decision came after they received only 64 percent of the cost of the nationally- negotiated wage agreement, leaving the province to fund the remaining 36 percent, resulting in a budget shortfall of R3.8 billion over the next three years But Sayed said the job cuts were not a directive from the national government and added that the unilateral move mostly affects schools in economically disadvantaged areas.

Addressing members of Cosatu, he said: “The premier must in his SOPA make it crystal clear what his plan is to ensure that these teachers are retained; that’s our basic demand.” He urged Winde to come up with a strategy that will address the crisis, and he further urged the WC Education MEC David Maynier, to clarify who exactly is affected by the job cuts. Sayed added: “It’s quite clear that the job cuts are only affecting the schools in the poor and rural areas and that’s the reality.”

The call for action was echoed by Brett Herron, secretary-general of the GOOD party, who urged the provincial government to prioritise education in the forthcoming SOPA. He referred to the current state of education in the province as a crisis. Herron said: “The GOOD Party calls on the provincial government to prioritise education and save teacher posts. Education is not just a line item in a budget; it is the foundation of a just and equitable society.”