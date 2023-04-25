Brooklyn residents got a helse skrik on Sunday when they heard an “explosion” as a nearby oil factory went up in flames. Officials say about 3000 litres of oil were burning, causing clouds of black smoke to billow in the sky.

Firefighters rushed to the scene in Auckland Street shortly before 6pm as large black clouds billowed over the I&J Cold Storage in Paarden Eiland. SCARY: I&J Cold Storage on fire after oil reached boiling point. Picture: Leon Knipe Justin Kumlehn of the Brooklyn, Ysterplaat and Rugby Ratepayers Association (BYRRA) says: “We are aware of a fire at a Factory in the Paarden Eiland area as well as reports from some residents closer to the area of a loud explosion being heard. “There were some reports on local groups asking residents to keep their windows closed due to chemicals alight but [we are] unable to verify whether that was official or fear-mongering”.

Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, says they received the call of a factory alight at 5.55pm. ANARCHY: Firefighters battle the fire in Auckland Street. Picture: Leon Knipe “On arrival, a large quantity of oil (3000lt) was burning. “Crews from Milnerton, Brooklyn, Roeland Street, Salt River, Goodwood and Bellville were on scene with four fire engines, three water tankers, a rescue vehicle, Hazmat appliance and the aerial appliance.”

Carelse explains while investigations are ongoing, it appeared that the oil had reached boiling point, causing the fire. “Investigations are ongoing. It would appear that the boiling point of the oil was reached and resulted in the fire in the building. “There were no injuries or fatalities. The company would be able to confirm the damage,” he says.