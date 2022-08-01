The family of a Rylands oupa who was shot and killed while trying to sell his car on social media are calling for his killer to face the full wrath of the law as the case drags in court. Ikraam Taliep, 63, was lured to his death by skelms who posed as buyers on Facebook Marketplace.

His family gathered at the Athlone Magistrates’ Court on Friday where they protested against the ongoing delays with the investigation, saying it took months for the alleged killer to be caught after witnesses were too bang to give statements. JUSTICE DEMANDED: Taliep’s family and supporters outside the Athlone Magistrates’ Court Nephew Salmaan Gierdien says Ikraam was killed on 1 October 2021 but his family was only informed of his death six days later. “He has three children and no spouse and so he lived alone,” Salmaan explains.

“What we know is that he posted his Mercedes-Benz, leather jacket and other items on Facebook Marketplace to sell. We did not know he was missing or had been killed. “It was only six days later when someone who was working at the mortuary recognised the surname and got in touch with a relative that we became aware.” He says when the family questioned police, they were told that Ikraam was found in Browns Farm with a single gunshot wound to his back and had been robbed of his firearm.

His car and other belongings were recovered. Athlone Magistrates Court. Picture Henk Kruger/ANA “At this stage we do not know if he went to meet the buyers in Browns Farm or if he was abducted and taken there. Only his cellphone records will be able to prove what exactly happened,” adds Salmaan. Niece Sumaya Taliep says after no progress was made in the case for several months, she sent emails to provincial police and discovered that there were three witnesses.

“The first witness who saw the murder was too scared and ran away to the Eastern Cape. After several meetings, a second witness who saw the accused, Xante Kenya, driving his car came forward and he was arrested,” she says. During proceedings on Friday, Kenya, who is out on R1000 bail, was informed that in addition to a murder charge, he would now face charges of attempted hijacking, robbery and abduction. The case was postponed to 12 September for a decision by the Director of Public Prosecutions on whether he will go on trial at the Western Cape High Court or the Wynberg Regional Court.