KFC has become the latest victim of extortion in Bishop Lavis. Police spokesperson Andre Traut confirmed that the case was under investigation by the Provincial Extortion Task Team.

Community Policing Forum chairperson Graham Lindorst says on Monday the contractor and local labourers were chased off the site where KFC is being renovated. He says since then, the extortionists managed to hijack the renovation contract. “They were stopped by elements that would not allow any work to continue until an agreement is reached.

“SAPS Lavis was called to KFC to deal with the situation but was unable to act against the elements as they did not have enough resources. “The contractors and workers could not return to continue working as those who stopped the work from continuing insisted that nobody will work until an agreement is reached in the presence of SAPS.” He says a meeting took place on Tuesday.

“The meeting took place between the contractors, the property owners, the security company, SAPS as well as those seeking an agreement for work to continue. “The original contractor withdrew as he was not willing to pay in order to continue to work,” he adds. “An agreement was reached and the contract was given to the elements that stopped the work from continuing.

Lindorst adds the CPF set up an urgent meeting with the Bishop Lavis SAPS Acting Station Commander to get clarity on why SAPS failed to act against the extortionists. “We left the meeting very despondent as SAPS failed the community by not acting against those that acted criminally,” he explains. “The CPF is considering the way forward as leaving what happened on Tuesday is not an option at all.”