A New Horizons man, who allegedly used Six Bob gang members to extort money from his victims, appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Monday. The 30-year-old suspect was arrested on Friday after Grassy Park police busted him at his home.

Station commander Dawood Laing said the case has left cops confused about why the suspect would threaten the victims with gang violence. “The suspect allegedly went to the home of the man he claimed owed him money,” Laing explained. “It was not clarified why the victim owed this money but the suspect came to the home and did not find his victim.

“Instead he found the victim’s sister and the gang group threatened to hurt both and her brother if they did not pay them R3 000 immediately.” Laing said that the scared vrou paid the ouens as she feared for her life. He further explained that a few days later, the skollies returned and demanded another R2 000.

“When the brother found out that his sister had paid, he was angry and warned her that because she paid the first time they would keep coming back,” the top cop said. “When they came back they demanded another R2 000, she did not pay but came to the station to report an extortion case. “We went and arrested the suspect and he will be appearing on extortion charges at Wynberg Magistrates Court,” Laing added.

While the investigation continues, the police baas has issued a warning that threatening people when money is owed is a serious offence. “The investigation into why they were extorting the victims is not clear. “The nature of the relationship between the male suspect and the brother is not clear but will be part of the investigation.