A crime activist who assists police with kidnapping cases believes said she believed unscrupulous money lenders were behind the abductions because they wanted outstanding debt settled by the victims’ family. “There have been many cases where families have paid the money [ransom] and not said anything and they do not want to get the police involved,” she told the Weekend Argus.

The source said this was a motive seen in other countries. “When they come into the country they have to take a loan from someone who has financial means and is [from] their culture. That person supplies them with the capital, for example, R1 million to start the business and to purchase their home and vehicles. “They need to pay back the money in instalments. But when they cannot pay [then some are kidnapped] … that happens in countries like India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. If you skip payments, they take your loved ones and force you to pay.”

Crime fighter Hanif Loonat has raised the motive of extortion when abductions became prevalent. “I raised this … It’s happening in the Bangladeshi, Somalian, Ethiopian and Chinese communities,” he explained. “[Kidnapping] is done by their own fellow nationals and local gangsters.