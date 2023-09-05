Western Cape citizens have been urged to take advantage of extended housing services offered during Public Service Month.
The month of September is celebrated annually as Public Service Month and is a reminder of what it means to serve communities.
The Department’s Help Desk team will be assisting with queries relating to:
- Landlord and tenant disputes/advice; Subsidies and programmes; General housing related enquiries (e.g. deceased estates, ownership enquiries, transfer process, title deeds)
- Affordable housing programmes, ie, for rental and purchasing opportunities
- Military Veterans Housing Assistance; Assistance from the Housing Development Agency (HDA) with title deeds, allocation enquiries and signing of sale agreements.
How and where citizens can access housing information here during September:
- September 7 and 8, Thusong Mobile Outreach & Groendal Community Hall, Stellenbosch
- September 9, 9am to 1pm, 27 Wale Street, Cape Town CBD.
- September 19 and 20, Thusong Mobile Outreach: Time: 11am to 3pm, Goudini VGK Church Hall, Denova, Rawsonville, Worcester
- September 23, 9am to 1pm, 27 Wale Street, Cape Town CBD.
Residents can also call or email the department on: 021 483 0611 / 3112 / 6488 / 8984/2060/[email protected]