A health expert has slammed claims by Belinda Magor that diabetes was the cause of her alleged racist rant on a WhatsApp chat group. Bridget McNulty, an advocate for diabetes sufferers, said blood sugar issues did not make you a racist.

In a statement, McNulty of the Sweet Life Diabetes Community, added that although blood sugar levels did affect your concentration, you were fully aware of your actions. “This is partly true. When your blood sugar is high or low, you don’t think clearly. Sometimes you say things in a less eloquent way or muddle a word or two. But blood sugar fluctuations do not, in any way, make you a racist. You are still entirely aware of what you’re saying,” explained McNulty. Bridget McNulty “What high or low blood sugar may do is remove some of your social filter, making it more likely for you to say what you actually feel.

“This is perhaps what happened in Miss Magor’s case. Maybe if her blood sugar had been stable, she would have kept these appalling thoughts where they belong: buried deep and never spoken aloud. Preferably never even thought.” Magor, who went viral after calling for black women’s uteruses to be removed and black men to be burned because they steal, kill and rape, was arrested on a charge of crimen injuria. She reportedly made the comments in defence of pit bulls after a foundation lobbied for the banning of the breed as pets following the attack on and death of a 10-year-old boy in Gqeberha.