The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has slammed the ANC’s leaked National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) document, saying they only learned via social media that former president Jacob Zuma was expelled from the ruling party. Draft documents that were leaked to the media on Sunday disclosed Zuma's expulsion.

According to IOL, in the documents, the committee found Zuma guilty of contravening the party’s constitution by showing support to MKP. Zuma has 21 days to file an appeal. This is after the committee held Zuma’s disciplinary hearing, virtually, last week. The former president had appointed struggle activist and former ANC NEC member Tony Yengeni to represent him.

Responding to this, MKP’s spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela, said they were shocked and dismayed by the leaked document on Zuma’s future with the ANC. “Alarmingly, neither President Zuma nor his designated representative, Comrade Tony Yengeni, were informed of this ruling — a stark violation of both the ANC Constitution and the Constitution of South Africa,” he said in a statement. According to Ndhlela, an examination of the leaked document reveals that the disciplinary process was not only profoundly flawed but also conducted in a manner akin to a kangaroo court.