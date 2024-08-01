International oil prices have fallen in the past week, but unfortunately it’s too late to make a meaningful impact on South Africa’s fuel price outlook for August. Nonetheless, late month unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) indicates that minor price reductions are likely for both petrol and diesel next week.

Should the current trajectory continue, petrol is likely to fall by around 12 cents, while the diesel decreases should be in the region of 14 cents for 50ppm and 26 cents for 500ppm. Should the above price adjustments materialise, 95 Unleaded petrol will cost around R22.35 at the coast and R23.14 in Gauteng, where 93 Unleaded will sink to about R22.74. Keep in mind that this data does not mean that fuel price cuts are guaranteed.

Given that the adjustments are minor, a negative Slate Levy balance, which would compensate for any oil price fluctuations during the preceding month, could put paid to any fuel price relief in August. The official fuel prices for August will be announced by the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources early next week ahead of coming into effect on Wednesday, August 7. The price of petrol fell by between 99 cents and R1.05 at the beginning of July. This followed a R1.24 cut in June.