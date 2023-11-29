The fight against women and child abuse should continue throughout the year and not only during a specific period. So says Lucinda Evans, founder of the Philisa Abafazi Bethu Centre, where an outdoor gym was launched at the weekend.

PUTTING IN WORK: Lucinda Evans The facility was donated by e-hailing taxi service Bolt to enable women and the elderly to exercise in a safe environment. Evans says: “There are no safe spaces for women to move in this country and province or even to exercise. “We are so happy that businesses are on board with this project as we are able to provide young women and older people with exercise in a safe space.”

The colourful five-piece gym was officially opened at the centre in Steenberg on Saturday. FIT FOR PURPOSE: Steenberg outdoor gym donated by Bolt Evans says that this formed part of the launch of their 16 days of activism campaign that also kicked off over the weekend. She explains: “Our theme this year is ‘16 reasons why I stayed’, within the context it is also 16 reasons why women’s health and wellness is a struggle because nowhere are we safe.

“With this little gym we have, it allows them to be in a protective space as they can wear whatever they want to.” She says the gym is not open to the general public, and only registered women’s and senior citizen groups will be allowed to use it. Bolt’s donation to the centre is part of their efforts to help contribute to safer communities.

FIT FOR PURPOSE: Steenberg outdoor gym donated by Bolt Takura Malaba, Bolt’s Regional Manager, East and Southern Africa, adds: “Our very own mothers, sisters, daughters, and friends are affected by this pervasive issue. “As responsible corporate citizens, we have to take a stand and actively work towards making the world a better place for women by providing them with safe spaces to do simple tasks like exercising. “We firmly believe that working together can make a tangible difference in the fight against GBV.