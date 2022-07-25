Mitchells Plain police are probing the murders of a couple who were shot execution-style and dumped at Mnandi Beach on Saturday. According to a Daily Voice source, the shocking discovery was made by fishermen shortly after 7am at a popular fishing spot, who found the couple tied up with bullet wounds to the head.

“They were found by a fisherman who came there on Saturday morning and got a skrik when he discovered the two bodies covered in sheets,” says the source. “Both of them had been tied up and you could see strings around their hands and feet. “They were shot in the back of their heads, execution-style and left to die. There were three cartridges on the scene but it appears they were shot elsewhere first then taken to the beach and shot again, seker to make sure they are dead.”

SCENE: Fisherman found 2 bodies at Mnandi Beach. Picture: Leon Knipe Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, confirms: “Mitchells Plain police attended a crime scene on Saturday morning. “Upon arrival at the scene near to Mnandi Beach at around 7.15am, they found the bodies of a male and female lying in the sand, covered under white sheets. “Both victims sustained gunshot wounds to their bodies. The victims were declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel.

“The unknown suspect/s who fled the scene are yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack is unknown. Mitchells Plain police are investigating two counts of murder.” Crime fighters in Mitchells Plain and Strandfontein say Baden Powell Drive has become “the perfect dumping ground” for killers. Sandy Schuter of the Strandfontein Community Police Forum says this was a direct result of the lack of lighting along this road.

She says a plan to improve the lighting by former Mayor Dan Plato never materialised. The CPF have embarked on regular patrols and various awareness campaigns to warn mense about the dangerous road. WARNING: Sandy Schuter “We constantly warn people from parking off on the coastal front because of the fatal incidents that have taken place there or criminals using it as a dumping ground,” she says.