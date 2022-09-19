“He should never see the sun again.” These are the cold words of the ex-vrou of alleged child killer and molester Mohydian Pangaker as he awaits judgement from the Western Cape High Court.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Voice, the 53-year-old ouma, who may not be named, has given some insight into the man accused of murdering eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk in February 2020, and impregnating his own daughter nearly four years ago. This year, he went on trial for Tazne’s murder but shocking details emerged in court documents as the State charged him with multiple rapes of jong relatives as well as incest. Sitting in a council flat in Hanover Park, holding her three-year-old grandson, his former wife says she was a laaitie when she first met Pangaker in Elsies River.

SO SAD: Tazne van Wyk, 8, found dead “He was very charming and I gave birth to my daughter when I was 21. We got married after that but within a year, we split because he was very possessive.” She describes Pangaker as a serial joller: “He spent his whole life moving from one place to the next, and has a klomp kinders everywhere. “I left him and came back to Hanover Park to live with my mother. He was never abusive towards me but now I sit and feel vuil to think I went to bed with a man like that.”

She says in 1991, Pangaker was jailed after he was accused of bringing about the death of his son, also named Mohydian, and was found guilty of culpable homicide. According to official records, he illegally removed the sick child from hospital who later died in his care. “I spoke to the woman who had a son by him and he told her there was an accident and the child fell off the back of the bakkie, but dis liegstories.

“I know that the child was sick and that he beat that woman and the baby and at the time, she was pregnant. He went to prison and I did not hear from him,” says the ex-wife. DISHES THE DIRT: Pangaker’s ex-vrou has revealed the sordid, mal details of their relationship Life in Hanover Park After Pangaker was sentenced she returned to her mother’s home in Hanover Park, where she raised her daughter with her new husband.

She says when her daughter was a teen, her dad showed up out of the blue wearing a black salaah top, asking to see his daughter, but she refused. “She was playing downstairs. I didn’t even tell him it was her because he never showed interest in her.” Bonnie and Clyde

She says years later while visiting mense in Matroosfontein, she was told by mutual friends that Pangaker was in the area and the couple rekindled their love affair. At this point he was introduced to his daughter for the first time, but the ex-wife says her nuwe man became enraged when Pangaker was brought to Hanover Park. “He told me that Mohydian couldn’t be here and I told him how must I survive?

“He looked after the children we had together and I stole my husband’s car keys and Mohydian and I ran away together just like Bonnie and Clyde.” The duo were caught in Ladismith after the vehicle was reported stolen. She was found guilty and spent nine months in the mang. “He was in longer and then he got buite straf. Then my daughter was having problems with her husband and asked to come live with us and she came with her daughter and two sons.”

Incest While living in Ladismith in 2017, the ex-wife says Pangaker uprooted the family saying they needed to go to Johannesburg. She says one Saturday night they were watching movies, but she went to bed leaving Mohydian and her daughter behind.

She says she forgot her lighter and returned to the lounge to find the door locked. “I heard things falling and demanded the door be opened. When I got inside she was lying under a blanket and when I lifted it, I saw she was naked from the waist down and that is when I realised that they were having sex. “I was so shocked I told him he must leave before I make him vrek.

“But my daughter packed up her children and left with him in the rain saying she is not losing her father again. I begged her to come back.” Search The kwaad ouma says she searched for them and even approached officials from Correctional Services and showed them Pangaker’s paperwork indicating that he was supposed to be in Ladismith: “But nobody listened to me. I searched until 2019, and then I left Joburg and came back home.”

Court documents According to court documents, it was in the period between 2017 and 2019 where Pangaker allegedly repeatedly raped his daughter and klein granddaughter, as well as threatened to kill them. In December 2019, he was gevang in Worcester after he allegedly assaulted his daughter so badly that she had an epileptic fit, which left her paralysed from the waist down.

In this time, the hospital contacted the ex-wife, who says she was told her daughter had been transferred to Tygerberg Hospital. “Before this incident my daughter contacted me and said that she was pregnant and getting married to a man that her father arranged. I said your father is acting like a pimp. “After the attack, the children were put in my care and that is when I was told the son – also named Mohydian – was his son, when she opened up to me.”

Tazne After Tazne’s disappearance, the brave vroumens says she waited for police to find her. “When they came here I told them: ‘ek wag vir julle.’ They told me he is on the run and so I sommer called his cellphone number because that pink phone is mine.

“He answered and I told him I wanted to get back with him and that I stole R9 000 from my boss to lure him, because I know he likes money. “He was so relieved and believed that I loved him, so I set him up and the cops caught him in Cradock. I even told the cops to arrest me and put me in handcuffs to make it look real,” she says, laughing. Trial