The conduct of Cape Flats cops is under scrutiny as a report by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) revealed that more than 600 cases of assault, torture and rape have been referred for investigation. While news of the report sent tongues wagging over the weekend, Ipid revealed that they will only table their report at parliament later this month.

The Daily Voice has seen a copy of the report which details the allegations against several Cape Flats cop shops where officers are accused of moering, torturing and even opening fire on alleged suspects while making arrests. ATTACK VIDEO: Fish Hoek man moered by two cops According to the report, in the financial year from April 2021 to March 2022, Ipid received 662 cases of which 215 resulted in action being taken against officers. The reports states that it is “worrying” that 160 of these cases are for assault by police officers while there are also 10 cases of torture listed.

It says 11 people died as a result of actions by police and seven additional deaths happened in police custody. It also highlights that there are nine cases of rape against cops and 11 counts of incorrect discharging of official firearms. Cops in Nyanga topped the list with the assault of alleged suspects followed closely by Worcester, Kraaifontein, Atlantis and Mitchells Plain.

Officers in Manenberg, Steenberg, Nyanga, Kleinmond and Ocean View among others, also raked up the bulk of the cases of torturing suspects. Ipid also recorded rape cases at Oudtshoorn, Vredenburg, Mitchells Plain, Malmesbury, Wynberg, Nyanga, Mfuleni, Riebeeck West and Brackenfell police stations, while deaths were caused by police in Khayelitsha, Lingelethu West, Elsies River, Mbekweni, Lentegeur, Philippi East, Piketberg, Kleinvlei, Hermanus, Nyanga and Philippi. Earlier this year, former Constable Richard “Makka” Smit was busted for stalking and shooting his girlfriend Natasha Lee Booise in broad daylight in Piketberg.

‘KILLER’: Richard Smit During bail hearings it was revealed that he killed her using his service pistol that had been given back to him after he assaulted his father, showing his violent nature. The report says that in 80% of the cases against Cape Flats cops, action had been taken by provincial police but it recommends Saps addresses these assaults urgently. “Concerted effort must be made by the Saps to address cases of assault and cases of the discharge of an official firearm by Saps members through continuous training and psychosocial support that Saps members might need.”

MEC for Community Safety and Police Oversight, Reagen Allen, called the Ipid statistics “horrific and a disgrace”. HORRIFIED BY THE STATS OF IPID: MEC Reagen Allen “These statistics are horrific, a disgrace and an indictment on Saps,” he says. “It’s a complete travesty that the very service should be protecting all of us, while upholding the law have allegedly made themselves guilty of committing crime.