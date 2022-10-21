An Elim man accused of murdering his ex-wife and making it look like a suicide has been sentenced to life in prison. Ashley October found guilty for murdering his ex-wife Charlene.

He was sentenced by Judge Roshenie Alley in the Western Cape High Court on Friday. Charlene was found dead in her home in July last year. Post-mortem results revealed she had been strangled.

October was arrested shortly after her murder. In addition to murder, October was found guilty of attempting to obstruct the course of justice by tying the rope used to kill Charlene, to the roof beam to make it look like she had committed suicide. His accomplice, Tashwell van der Rheede, was sentenced to an effective 15 years.

October planned to kill his wife to benefit from an insurance policy. The couple had been divorced since 2015, but October still ran a tuckshop from his wife’s house. During the trial, two people testified how they had been hired by October to kill his wife. He has apparently been trying to kill her since 2011. Both men, who refused to carry out the job, said they had been promised part of the insurance payout.

They both had worked with October. Charlene’s oldest son, Ethan Telemachus, testified how he found his mother’s body in a pool of blood. Van der Rheede denied killing Charlene saying that he was only told to break into the tuckshop and make it look like a robbery.