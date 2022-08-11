An Elim man accused of murdering his ex-wife and making it look like a suicide has gone on trial at the Swellendam Circuit Court. Shocking court documents have revealed that Ashley October tried to contract convicted child killer, Reagan Zietsman, to kill his ex-wife Charlene after their divorce.

Charlene’s lifeless body was found in a huiswinkel run by Ashley at her home in Protea Street on 12 July 2021. According to the indictment, Ashley is charged along with his employee, Tashwill van der Rheede, for her murder and the duo have both pleaded not guilty. GRISLY DEATH: Charlene October. Picture supplied Court documents reveal that back in 2011 Ashley had plotted to kill Charlene and asked his employee, Ashley Kerr, to break into her house and stab her and slit her throat but he refused.

A year later while Zeitsman worked for him, he offered him money to go into her house and kill her and make it look like a housebreaking and rape. Zeitsman went into the house to execute the murder but became too emotional and left. In 2019, Zeitsman was arrested for the murder, kidnap and rape of six-year-old Delvina Europa whose body was found in a bush near her school.

A year later he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two life terms and 13 years’ imprisonment by the Bredasdorp Magistrates’ Court. Stop violence against woman protest outside Swellendam Circuit Court pic supplied According to the indictment Ashley and Charlene’s divorce was finalised in 2015 but six years later she allowed him to run a huiswinkel from her home. The state alleges that on the night of 11 July, Tashwell and Ashley attacked her and killed her with a rope.