AFTER pleading guilty to 435 charges of fraud, Pieter Jacobus Adams, 57, was sentenced to 10 years, of which six years were suspended for five years. Former senior Berg River municipality was convicted and sentenced in the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Cape Town on Tuesday for fraud amounting to over R1.3 million.

Adams defrauded the municipality to the total amount of R1 310 507.40 Adams had marked himself as indigent and his prepaid meter was changed to the indigent tariff. In so doing, Adams could get free electricity tokens from the municipality, and then he sold the tokens to various customers.

Adams worked for the municipality as a chief clerk: credit control from July 1, 2002, until his resignation on November 25, 2019. Hawks spokesperson Siyabulela Vukubi said in addition to the prison sentence, Adams’ municipal workers retirement fund was confiscated. Vukubi adds: “Furthermore, confiscation order in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA), Act 121 of 1998, full pension fund benefit amount of R510 106, 31 held in the Municipal Workers Retirement Fund will be deposited to Berg Rivier Municipality.

