A former top cop from the Western Cape has penned a book about her time in the South African Police Service. Retired lieutenant-general Sharon Jephta said her book, Serving with Integrity, Commitment and Excellence, is a “culmination of my personal experience as a woman in Saps, defying the odds of discrimination in the workplace and making it to the top”.

“I share my experience of discrimination and how I have navigated the male egos to the top,” she added. Jephta, who became a cop at 19-year-old in 1981, served for almost 38 years in various capacities. The book is also a tribute to crime-fighters. INSIGHTFUL: Former cop Sharon Jephta. PICTURES: SUPPLIED “Those who stand at the barriers of crime scenes, those who process the crime scenes, who face a rape victim or a hijacked victim… I speak for station commanders who have the most difficult job in the police, but the most satisfying.

“I speak for those who do not get noticed by the media, for those who made policing a career of choice and for those who do the right thing even if no one is looking,” Jephta added. REVEALS: Jephta’s book on SAPS career. PICTURES: SUPPLIED The book will be released on June 7 at the Institute for Security Studies (ISS). Gareth Newham, ISS Head of the Justice and Violence Prevention Programme, said that each chapter offers a unique experience of Jephta’s life.