The ex-cop accused of shooting three people dead in the New Somerset Hospital suffers from depression and is suicidal, according to his lawyer. Jean-Paul Malgas appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday on three counts of murder, robbery and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

It emerged that Malgas, 39, had been admitted to hospital for a gunshot wound when he allegedly attacked police officers days earlier. The former officer from Vredenburg was fired from SAPS for corruption and fraud. On Tuesday his lawyer said he suffered from depression and was suicidal, and he abandoned his bail application.

The single father of four from Vredenburg was arrested on Saturday night after Constable Donay Phillips, 32, Geret Carolus, 48, and an unidentified patient were shot on the second floor of the hospital. SLAIN: Const. Donay Phillips Police said Malgas had already been discharged but returned to the ward where he broke a light. Phillips was at the hospital guarding an injured suspect in another case at the time.

When Phillips went to investigate, Malgas wrestled him for his gun, disarmed him and shot him in the head before shooting two other patients lying in their beds. Geret Carolus, 48,. Picture supplied Police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile, says cops are now trying to figure out why Malgas was released when he was supposed to be in police custody in hospital. He said Malgas was shot by cops after he allegedly meddled in a police operation in Vredenburg last week and stabbed a cop.

“We are investigating the cause of his release from the hospital because there was a prosecutor and a station commander who had an agreement about him not being released. “He has not been charged yet for that crime.” Patekile also revealed that Malgas along with nine other cops were fired from SAPS for corruption and fraud.

He worked for SAPS from 2002 until 2007 on the West Coast, Hopefield and Vredenburg. On Tuesday, Malgas emerged from the court cells in shackles, covered in bandages, plasters and open cuts. Outside court, his lawyer Shagan Balram questioned why his client was brought out in shackles.

ATTORNEY: Shagan Balram. Picture supplied “He is currently not in a good frame of mind and as we said in court, he is suicidal and suffers from depression. “I was not happy about him appearing in jail in handcuffs and leg irons and consulted my client and he advised that it was due to his severe depression and him being suicidal.” According to National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, Malgas was chained because he was considered a danger to himself and others.