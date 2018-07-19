A former gangster and ex-convict from Hanover Park says he has cheated death numerous times before he turned his life around.

Gordon De Bruin, 34, is now sharing his life lessons after studying biblical theory and doing various short courses as he went on the straight and narrow.

Gordon says he was just 12 years old when he joined a gang and by 16, he was a convicted killer.

“I was sentenced to 10 years in 2005, and came out in 2012. I was a 28s prison gangster and after getting out, I had a turning point in 2015,” he says.

“Before all this, people stoned me, shot me, hated and cursed me, people wanted to kill me, I ended up in the ICU many times.”

MARKED BY THE PAST: Gordon De Bruin. Picture supplied

He adds: “I had dreams of following in the footsteps of Benni McCarthy, as he is from my area.

“I had poor parents, an alcoholic father who was abusive to me and my siblings and my mom.

“I’ve been in and out of prison as a teen and I saw the worst of life. I was the right hand of the devil, I was a nightmare on the streets.

“The youth are attracted to this industry because it’s flashy.

“The root of these issues is unemployment and poverty. After school, things look bleak, that’s why the youth get into gangsterism and drug selling.”

But he says there is still hope.

TEACHER: Gordon with group of students

“I recently completed a Bible study course, a film and television course, a barista course, and many other short courses.

“I am also a rapper, an actor and a teacher because I chose to better my life.”

MENTOR: Gordon gives talk

Now living in Muizenberg at the YWAM (Youth With A Mission) University of Nations, he regularly gives talks at institutions housing drug addicts and former gangsters.

