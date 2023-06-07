The long-awaited child rape trial of former City of Cape Town subcouncil manager Raphael Martin began on Tuesday, with the accused pleading not guilty on all five charges against him. The former uMkhonto we Sizwe comrade was arrested in 2020 after the 13-year-old daughter of a family friend opened up about years of sexual assault she had allegedly suffered at his hands.

The girl, who is now 16 years old, was the State’s first key witness. Proceedings at the Mitchells Plain Regional Court were held in camera, but the girl’s family from Strandfontein were allowed to sit in. START OF TRIAL: The Mitchells Plain Regional Court. File photo The prosecutor explained to the court that the teen’s family had been her support system since she broke her silence.

Martin’s defence fought hard against this, stating that it was in the interest of justice that the matter be held in camera and without the audience of her family. According to the defence, there were no threats made against the complainant. However, the magistrate ruled in favour of the State.

The five counts against Martin, 56, include two of sexual assault, sexual penetration, rape, attempted rape and sexual violation of a minor girl. Martin’s defence indicated that there would be no formal admissions made, as well as no plea agreement. As proceedings began, the meisie was asked how she felt.

Clutching a plush red toy, she answered that she felt “nervous”. The Grade 11 learner told the court that she intends studying to become a psychologist after school. Asked if she understood why she was in court, she replied: “I am here because I want you guys to know about the abuse and rape. I trusted him with my life.”

She said the first alleged attack took place when she was just nine years old. Martin, who was a friend of her father, had been staying with her family for three years. The teen explained that Martin took her out with his daughter and two others.

She said when they returned home, she went into his bedroom and started playing with golf sticks. “He sat next to me and put his hands on top of my clothes rubbing my vagina, and his words to me was, ‘is this OK?’ and I looked at him and said no.” The teen said she got up and went to her room.

She then recalled the first time he allegedly raped her. According to her, she could’ve been around 11 or 12 years old when Martin picked her up while she was sitting in the lounge and carried her to his room. The teen claimed Martin removed his pants as well as hers, and inserted his penis in her vagina.

She said the ordeal went on for about 20 to 30 minutes, and she was left sore as she tried to fight him off. Her aunt then became emotional and ran out of the hof in tears as the teen testified about the time Martin allegedly drove her to soccer practice before he sexually assaulted her. She was 13. She said she never told anyone about the abuse out of fear that she would tear her family apart and possibly lose her loved ones.