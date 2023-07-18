A former City of Cape Town plant manager was released on R10 000 bail after he was arrested for allegedly accepting bribes of more than R300 000. Nizaam Henry, 54, appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Friday where he faced charges of corruption and money laundering.

It is alleged that during his years as a plant manager at the City, he received money for instructing the registered service provider of the City to inflate the quotation price. Siyabulela Vukubi, provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, said Henry also allegedly extorted the service provider. “The matter was brought to the Hawks for investigations in 2018 which revealed that the suspect indeed received cash that was directly transferred to his personal bank account,” Vukubi explained.

“It was further established that the suspect received payments that amounted to R338 000 in gratification during the period May 2014 and September 2015.” He said that Henry was employed by the City as a plant manager at the Cape Town Waste Water Treatment Works in 2010. “He further threatened the service provider that if he fails on this plot, he would no longer get work from the City of Cape Town. The suspect would then demand cash payments from the service provider,” Vukubi added.