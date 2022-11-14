The man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and hiding her body under the bed has been arrested. It was a blind woman who led the Island informal settlement community to the body of Thandazwa Booi, 31, who was killed allegedly by her ex-lover Sakhumzi Ntintili on November 6.

After being on the run, the suspect was arrested by the Harare police last week. Initially, the police said they were investigating an inquest as there were no visible injuries on Thandazwa’s body. But after the post mortem, cops found out that the mother of one was murdered. Spokesperson FC van Wyk says: “The post-mortem results have confirmed that the victim was strangled to death. “A 36-year-old suspect has been arrested for murder. He was expected to appear in Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court on Friday.”

His case was postponed to November 21 for further investigation. Thandazwa was last seen alive by her friends the day before the grisly discovery. Ntintili reportedly bought her booze and then took her to his shack in Island informal settlement. FOUND DEAD: Thandazwa Booi, 31. Picture: Supplied Her brother’s girlfriend heard her scream in the middle of the night but couldn’t do anything because she is visually impaired.

The following day, she led the residents to the locked shack. The people broke into the hok and lifted up the bed and found Thandazwa’s naked body. The victim’s brother Andile says: “He even raped my sister, he used an object to hit her.