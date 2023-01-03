A former gangster known as Hitler tied the knot on Friday and wants to show people that you can change your life around. During the wedding, a shooting took place on the same street but luckily, Kraaifontein cops were quickly on the scene.

Scottsdene was a war zone for three days before the new year after two mense were shot dead. A red carpet was rolled out at the Reconciliation God of Ministry church in Vera Street, where Pastor Ricardo Meyer did the wedding. Jesmorne Adams said: “This is a very emotional day in my life, because I’m glad I chose the Lord in my life. I want to show the young people that you can change, even if you haven’t been there yet. I was a gangster, 28s member.

“I have committed many acts and attracted many young men, but never knew that Jesus is in control of your life. I’m getting married. Today is two days before the new year and I want to show 2023 that as someone from Scottsdene, you can start your life on a new page. At that time they knew me as Jessie and Hitler. “My wishes for the young men and women of Scottsdene and Kraaifontein: get your life right, the coming of the Lord is near.” Adams thanked pastor Meyer and his wife Raymodene for walking the path with him.