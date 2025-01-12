BY VOICE REPORTER THE Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has clarified why it has not yet enforced the eviction order against King Khoisan SA and his followers at the Union Buildings despite a 30-day deadline that ended on Saturday for them to vacate the premises.

The group has been camping at the Union Buildings, near the Nelson Mandela statue, for almost seven years fighting for the Khoisan people to be recognised as the first nation in South Africa. Their demands also include doing away with the term “coloured” from all government documents. They made it clear last week they have no intention of leaving despite the court order to vacate the premises.

King Khoisan SA has been hospitalised after a car crash last Friday morning. Queen Khoisan SA succumbed to her injuries in the crash. Picture: Jacques Naude / Independent Newspapers Department spokesperson Lennox Mabaso says although the judge made the pronouncement on 11 December there was a delay in serving the respondents with the full written judgment, which was made available afterwards. As a result the department still has a three-week period to execute the order. Journalists have been flocking to the Union Buildings since Saturday, anticipating a potential forced removal of the Khoisan group, who have been protesting there for almost seven years.

Mabaso said delays in executing the eviction order was due to a written ruling which was made available weeks after 11 December, outlining exactly what steps need to be taken. He says: “You can only serve the order when you get it in black and white from the court.” He said the 30-day countdown for the eviction began only after the respondents, King Khoisan SA and his followers, were formally served with the eviction order, not from the date of the court judgment.