A strike by Eskom workers came to an end after unions reached a wage agreement with the power utility on Tuesday. But Eskom, in a statement, said the wage agreement will cost it a whopping one billion rand which it can ill afford.

Eskom and trade unions Numsa and NUM signed a revised wage agreement, which guarantees workers a 7% wage increase across the board and R400 hikes in housing allowance. The agreement is valid for a year, from 1 July until 30 June 2023, and applies to permanent Eskom employees. “The conditions of service which were unilaterally withdrawn, and which caused so much pain to our members, have been restored,’’ said NUMSA national spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.

“We have also secured an improvement from last year, after Eskom imposed 1.5%.” The wage deal follows weeks of deadlocks that saw a strike at the utility’s plants, which Eskom said resulted in stage 6 load shedding over the past two weeks. Despite the wage agreement, which will see workers return to their posts, Eskom has warned that the system remains fragile and recovery will take weeks.